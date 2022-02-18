Runcorn Swimming Pool given six-month reprieve from closure
- Published
Plans to close a council-run swimming pool have been put on hold after a backlash from the local community.
Runcorn Swimming Pool has been earmarked for closure by Halton Council as part of cost-saving measures.
Halton Council said the pool on Bridge Street was "unsustainable", not widely used and had to be heavily subsidised.
But after a campaign from residents and an MP councillors have agreed to a six-month reprieve to allow time to try find a partner to help run the pool.
'Explore options'
The plans were due to be backed by the council's ruling executive board at Runcorn Town Hall on Thursday with a view to being rubber-stamped by full council on 2 March, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The closure faced a fierce backlash from residents, ward councillors and Halton MP Derek Twigg - who said it would have a "negative" impact on people's health.
Council leader Mike Wharton said after receiving "lots of emails" and speaking to ward councillors, the plans would be "paused".
He said: "I think at this stage, rather than closing the pool in March, we need to press pause until at least September to explore options to keep the pool alive."
Mr Wharton told the council meeting there was "an opportunity" to see if there was a partner, "such as a community interest company or community sports based charitable trust", who might be interested in working with the council to help run the pool.
His comments were met by applause from the public gallery.