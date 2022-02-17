Beatles manager Brian Epstein statue granted planning permission
- Published
A statue of The Beatles' famous manager Brian Epstein in his home city of Liverpool has been granted planning permission.
The sculpture of the impresario, who also managed Cilla Black and Gerry and The Pacemakers, will go up near his family's former record shop in Whitechapel.
Epstein discovered The Beatles in 1961 after watching them at the Cavern Club.
Sir Paul McCartney said he was "delighted" to see the plans.
Jane Robbins, one of the statue's sculptors and McCartney's cousin, said: "He said a few rude words but we were at a family party and I had the photos of the final clay on my phone.
"I showed him the photograph and he said 'bleep, bleep, bleep Janie, that's dead good like'.
"He spent several minutes looking at it and he was delighted.
"I don't know if there was an actual a tear in his eye but he was very moved to see the clay and that, I think, speaks volumes.
"When you get a likeness, people do often cry because that person isn't around anymore."
As well as first spotting the Fab Four, Epstein is credited with introducing their distinctive suits and mop top haircuts.
His death at the age of 32 due to an accidental overdose from a sedative in 1967 is often held synonymous with the beginning of the band's decline - with the stars splitting up three years later.
Sir Paul memorably referred to Epstein as "the fifth Beatle".
A film about his life, entitled Midas Man starring Eddie Marsan and Emily Watson, began filming in the city in October.
Andy Edwards, who is also helping to produce the statue, said the depiction of Epstein in full stride was a nod to his Beatles statue at Pier Head, which captures the stars in a similar light.
He said he hoped the new piece would represent the manager's belief in "beauty and aesthetics",
"From the way he dressed and the way he styled the Beatles to the way he approached what was a new media then really."
A date for the statue's installation is yet to be confirmed.