The Beatles: Rare hand-written Hey Jude lyrics to go on display
- Published
A notebook containing hand-written lyrics to the Beatles classic Hey Jude is to go on display for the first time.
The book, compiled between 1967-1968, features Sir Paul McCartney's draft of the famous song alongside poetry and doodles squiggled by the music legend.
Stephen Maycock, a specialist in Beatles memorabilia, said the book provided "a fascinating insight into the Beatles' creative process".
It will be exhibited at The Beatles Story in Liverpool from 22 February.
The notebook also contains a part-lyric for Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band, recording notes by George Harrison for All You Need Is Love as well as verses for other songs including For The Benefit of Mr Kite, Good Morning Good Morning and All Together Now.
It belonged to tour manager Mal Evans, who was a part-time bouncer at Liverpool's Cavern Club when he was enlisted as a bodyguard and roadie for the band.
Evans later became one of The Beatles' trusted inner circle and stayed with the band throughout their career.
The book is being displayed after being purchased in an auction by a Liverpool businessman.
Mr Maycock said: "Mal's notebook is a unique document, covering as it does such an important period in the career of the most important band in pop music history.
"It provides a fascinating insight into The Beatles' creative process and shows just how close Mal was to that."