Halton MP bids to save Runcorn Swimming Pool in town revamp
A swimming pool which is under threat from closure should be saved as part of a town's £23m revamp, an MP has said.
Runcorn Swimming Pool in Bridge Street was described as "unsustainable" by Halton Council which proposed shutting it as part of cost-saving measures.
Halton MP Derek Twigg said many residents were against the closure and added it would have a "negative" impact on their health.
The council argues user numbers were low compared to other leisure sites.
It said the pool, which is housed in the former market hall, required "major investment" and Brookvale Recreation Centre could be used by residents.
Mr Twigg proposed instead of closing the pool it could be refurbished as part of the town centre's transformation, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
In 2021 Runcorn won £23m in funding to create housing, leisure, employment and training projects as part of the government's Towns Fund deal.
'Increased costs'
The council said the market hall building would be considered as part of the funding, but not the swimming pool itself.
Mr Twigg said if the baths were "given the chance to survive", the facility could become an "intrinsic part of the leisure offer" in the town.
"Decreasing the availability of being able to swim could have a negative impact on local people's health and wellbeing, leading to increased costs in the long run on other services," he said.
The council is due to discuss the proposals on Thursday.