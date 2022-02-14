Murder arrest after 'suspicious activity' on Runcorn bridge
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after "suspicious activity" was reported on a bridge.
The man parked his car on the Silver Jubilee Bridge in Runcorn at about 21:00 GMT on Saturday, police said.
Detectives later arrested a 43-year-old man in St Helens who remains in custody.
Merseyside Police and Cheshire Police are investigating and have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.
Det Supt Steve Reardon said: "We have spoken to members of the public who have already come forward, and are grateful for their assistance.
He said officers were still keen to speak to anyone who may have driven across the bridge between 20:30 and 21:00 on Saturday and "saw a man acting suspiciously".
"You may have information that could prove vital to our enquiries as we try to piece together exactly what took place," he added.
Merseyside Police said more details would be provided as the investigation continues.