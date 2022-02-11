St Helens investigate 'vile' racist abuse of Catalans Dragons fan, 7
St Helens Saints are investigating "vile racist abuse" aimed at a young rugby league fan who wore a Catalans Dragons kit while watching them play.
Oliver, a seven-year-old rugby league fan, was left in tears by the abuse on Thursday, his mother said.
She tweeted: "First game of the new season should have been fun for Oliver tonight and it would have been had he not had to endure racist comments."
The club said: "We do not condone abuse of any kind."
His mother's tweet said a small number of fans in the crowd "(had wrongly) assumed [Oliver] was French".
"As a result of these comments he's been left tearful and wondering if he even wants to wear his Dragons kit to games as he is worried it might happen again.
"As his mum, to see him so upset breaks my heart. He was just a little boy out to support a team, he did not deserve the abuse from a minority of narrow-minded and ignorant fans."
But she said the stewards were "fantastic in giving Oliver reassurance once I had alerted them to the issues".
Sadly last night @Steeley0504 was subjected to vile racist abuse whilst at the @Saints1890 @DragonsOfficiel game by a small number of saints fans (ADULTS as well as children.)— Steeley (@Steeley0504) February 11, 2022
As his mum I will be following this up with the club #SayNoToRacism @TheRFL @SuperLeague pic.twitter.com/dOsKQ507mk
The club tweeted: "We will be investigating this matter. We would like to invite you and your mum to join us in our Players' Lounge when you're next at a Saints game to show you we're all a rugby league family.
"Rest assured, a small minority of fans do not represent the views of our club."