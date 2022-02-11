EncroChat: Selfie lands Wirral cocaine dealer in jail
- Published
A drug dealer who sent a picture of himself in an encrypted phone network which linked him to a £225,000 conspiracy has been jailed.
Jon Hassall, 23, from Birkenhead, Wirral, distributed cocaine and cannabis through the service EncroChat.
Merseyside Police tracked his messages sent on the dark web which revealed his part in the plot.
Hassall admitted conspiring to supply Class A and B drugs and was jailed for seven years at Liverpool Crown Court.
Using the EncroChat handle, Trusted-bat, Hassall had distributed about 3kg of cocaine and 40kg of cannabis, police said.
Hassall was caught after he sent a selfie to another EncroChat user which identified him.
Hassall, of Laird Street, was arrested in October and was sentenced on Wednesday.
Det Insp Mike Dalton said the force was "making good progress" in exposing criminals who used encrypted devices.
"Our operation does not just affect serious organised crime taking place at the higher end, but it is also reaching down to street level drug deals and county lines operations.
"This sends a clear message to criminals that we will continue to be relentless in our pursuit of them," he added.