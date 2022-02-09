Kirkby murder: Son who killed dad in 'senseless' attack jailed
- Published
A man who murdered his father in a "cowardly and totally senseless" attack has been jailed.
Neil Farrington, 51, was found with head injuries in Kirkby, Merseyside, on 17 May last year and died in hospital on 21 June.
His son, Neil Badrock, 28, denied murder but was convicted by a jury at Liverpool Crown Court.
Badrock was given a life sentence and ordered to serve a minimum of 19 years in prison.
Officers found Mr Farrington in Kirkby Row with serious injuries after they were called to reports of two men fighting.
He died more than four weeks later, Merseyside Police said.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Farrington died as a result of blunt force trauma.
Badrock, of Kenbury Close in Northwood, Kirkby, had admitted manslaughter but pleaded not guilty to murdering his father.
After sentencing, Mr Farrington's family said: "This past week has been especially harrowing and heart-breaking for my whole family as each day we have had to sit through Neil Badrock's trial for the cowardly, brutal and totally senseless murder of his own father and our much loved and much missed brother.
"We will never forgive [him] for taking our brother from us in this way and for the devastation and heartbreak he has brought to all our lives."
Det Supt Helen Bennett said it was a "terribly tragic incident".
"Neil Farrington died as a result of head injuries suffered during an assault by his own son," she said.
"Neil's family have struggled to come to terms, not only with his death, but in the manner in which he died and the subsequent arrest of his son.
"Their devastation has been further compounded by having to hear the graphic details of what happened that night played out in a courtroom."