Knowsley Council leader says 'levelling up' funding is political
By Claire Hamilton
Political reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside
- Published
A Labour council leader has accused the government of allocating "levelling up" money to where Tory MPs need support rather than where it is needed.
Graham Morgan said Knowsley had three separate bids for funding rejected despite "ticking all the boxes".
The area in Merseyside is England's third most deprived local authority.
Mr Morgan, the leader of Knowsley Council, has invited Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove to explain to people in Huyton why it had missed out.
He said the area was a prime candidate for "levelling up", having been identified as priority one - the area of highest need - under the government's own criteria.
The BBC has contacted the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities for a comment.
The council was knocked back for three separate funds - the Towns Fund, the Future High Streets Fund and the Levelling Up Fund.
Mr Morgan said the bids received positive feedback from the government but were ultimately unsuccessful.
"We were told it ticked all the boxes, but we missed out," he said.
"Is there a political reason why Knowsley isn't getting the support people need?
"The money is being allocated to areas where Tory MPs need support not where it's needed most."
Mr Morgan also called for more transparency around the way funding decisions are made.
"True levelling up needs to be more than one off funding allocations. Long term, needs based funding its what's needed, not time limit pots," he said.
He said he had written to Mr Gove inviting him to Knowsley to see both the challenges it faced and the local success stories, like the regeneration of Kirkby town centre which has got a supermarket again for the first time in 40 years.
Labour councillor for Shevington, Tony Brennan, told BBC North West Tonight he thought levelling up was "unfair" after a bid for £20m funding to complete phase two of a town centre masterplan for Huyton was turned down.
"We were really disappointed. We think our bid was evidence-led. We're getting this [levelling up] funding on a drip feed basis and it is also creating competition between the different boroughs who are looking to get it," he said.
Speaking at an event in Liverpool on Tuesday, Mr Gove said he would be returning to the Liverpool city region as the regional mayor Steve Rotheram's guest before the end of April.
Knowsley was identified as one of 55 "cold spots" in the country where school outcomes were weakest.
The government said there was extra money under "levelling up" for Knowsley to raise education standards.
