The Beatles: Virtual copy of Hey Jude lyrics sold for £57k
A virtual copy of Sir Paul McCartney's handwritten notes for The Beatles' hit song Hey Jude has sold for $76,800 (£57,000) at auction.
The non-fungible token (NFT) was part of a personal collection being sold by John Lennon's son Julian.
Sir Paul wrote Hey Jude in 1968 to console the then young boy after his parents John and Cynthia's divorce.
Meanwhile, an NFT of the black cape John Lennon wore in the movie Help was sold for nearly £10,000.
And a digital version of his father's Afghan coat - which featured in the Magical Mystery Tour film - sold for more than £16,000.
NFTs are "one-of-a-kind" assets in the digital world that can be bought and sold like any other property, but which have no tangible, physical form of their own.
The digital tokens can be thought of as certificates of ownership for virtual or physical assets.
Part of the proceeds from the NFT sale will go to Julian Lennon's White Feather Foundation which he set up in 2007 for indigenous, environmental, humanitarian and clean water projects.
The original handwritten Hey Jude lyrics sold at auction for sold at auction for £731,000 in 2020.