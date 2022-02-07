BBC News

Man jailed for St Helens YMCA stabbing murder

Lee Andrew died in hospital after being stabbed inside a YMCA in St Helens

A man has been jailed for the "horrendous" murder of a man who he stabbed in the neck in a YMCA.

Lee Andrew, 33, was found seriously injured in the building in St Helens, Merseyside, on 2 August last year and was pronounced dead later in hospital.

Thomas Brown, of no fixed address, was found guilty at Liverpool Crown Court of his murder.

The 42-year-old was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 18 years in prison.

Merseyside Police said officers arrested Brown a short time after the attack.

The jury at Liverpool Crown Court found Thomas Brown guilty of murder after two hours of deliberation

Temporary Det Supt Simon Vaughan, who led the murder investigation, said: "This was a horrendous attack which left Lee Andrew fatally wounded.

"Brown claimed that he was acting in self-defence, but the jury saw through his lies, and he was convicted of murder."

The officer said he hoped the verdict would bring Mr Andrew's family "some sense of closure".

