Liverpool fan charged over homophobic abuse at Everton game
- Published
A Liverpool fan has been charged with shouting homophobic abuse at Everton supporters during the Merseyside derby.
Merseyside Police said the 23-year-old was charged with a public order offence following a "hate crime" at Everton's Goodison Park ground.
He was arrested after "he was overheard shouting a homophobic slur" towards Everton fans during the game on 1 December, the force said.
Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool won the game 4-1.
Merseyside Police said the fan, of Liverpool, was due to appear in court on 1 March.
