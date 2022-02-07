BBC News

Liverpool fan charged over homophobic abuse at Everton game

Published
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
Mohamed Salah scored twice in Liverpool's resounding 4-1 win

A Liverpool fan has been charged with shouting homophobic abuse at Everton supporters during the Merseyside derby.

Merseyside Police said the 23-year-old was charged with a public order offence following a "hate crime" at Everton's Goodison Park ground.

He was arrested after "he was overheard shouting a homophobic slur" towards Everton fans during the game on 1 December, the force said.

Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool won the game 4-1.

Merseyside Police said the fan, of Liverpool, was due to appear in court on 1 March.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics