Thornton Manor wedding venue fire not suspicious, say police
There is currently no evidence to suggest a huge fire at a Grade II-listed wedding venue was started deliberately, police have said.
The blaze, which broke out at Thornton Manor in Wirral on Saturday, prompted the evacuation of the building.
Significant damage was caused to the three-storey venue but nobody was hurt.
The cause of the fire has not yet been identified and further investigations are taking place involving police and the fire service.
However, Merseyside Police said there was so far nothing to suggest suspicious activity.
Eight fire engines were called to the building in Manor Road at the height of the fire, which broke out at about 21:00 GMT.
The fire service said it had since scaled back its resources and firefighters were damping down affected areas.
Manor Road remains closed in both directions.
Thornton Manor was built in the mid 19th century and has played host to celebrity events and government meetings.
In 2019 Prime Minister Boris Johnson met former Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the venue to discuss Brexit proposals.
A spokesman for the venue said staff were contacting all affected wedding guests and event organisers.
He added: "We would like to thank everyone for all their support and patience during this difficult time."
