Thornton Manor fire: Crews battle blaze at Grade II listed building
Firefighters have been battling a blaze at a Grade II listed building.
Crews were alerted shortly after 21:00 GMT on Saturday to reports of a fire at Thornton Manor in Wirral.
Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service described the incident as "challenging" after the fire spread to the roof of the three-storey wedding venue.
A police cordon has been set up and Manor Road remains closed in both directions while emergency services are at the scene.
The fire service said a blaze involving a boiler had been extinguished prior to their arrival but further inspection revealed the fire had spread.
A full evacuation of the property has been carried out and United Utilities, the Environmental Agency and Wirral Council have all been advised of the scale of the incident, the fire service added.
