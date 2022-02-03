Liverpool crash: Woman, 60, dies after being hit by car
A woman has died four days after being hit by a car in a city centre.
The 60-year-old pedestrian was struck by a red Vauxhall at about 14:55 GMT on Sunday in Brownlow Hill in Liverpool, Merseyside Police said.
The woman, whose identity has not yet been released, died in hospital on Tuesday.
A 31-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
The pair, who are both from Liverpool, were released under investigation.
Officers have urged anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch with the force.
