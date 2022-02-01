Wavertree chip shop murder: Killer 'still walking the streets'
A killer who shot a man outside a chip shop five years ago is "still walking the streets but deserves to be behind bars", police have said.
Aaron Lewis was shot outside Anna Jung's on Grosvenor Road in Wavertree at about 19:00 BST on 1 February 2017.
Merseyside Police said no-one had been charged over the 26-year-old's death.
Det Ch Insp Cath Cummings said five years was "a long time for Aaron's family to live without knowing the answer to who killed their loved one".
Appealing for information, she said the force "know that within our communities, there are people who know what went on that evening and who was involved".
"I would say to them - come forward and tell us what you know so that the family can start to properly grieve for their loss and justice is served," she added.
Several arrests have been made in connection with Mr Lewis's death, but no charges have been brought.
Det Ch Insp Cummings said that "any small detail could be the key to this investigation, however insignificant you think it may be".
"The killer is still walking the streets, but deserves to be behind bars for ending the life of a young man in his prime and causing heartache for his family and friends," she said.