BBC News

Wirral stabbing: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
Police were called to Colbert Close in Wirral in the early hours of the morning

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing at a house in Wirral.

A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious neck injuries following an incident at 01:30 GMT on Colbert Close.

Merseyside Police said he remained in hospital in a stable condition.

A 32-year-old man, from Upton, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder while a cordon is currently in place on Colbert Close as officers continue forensic examinations.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics