Andy McDiarmid: Tributes paid to stabbed former police detective
- Published
A retired police detective who was stabbed to death has been described as a "true gentleman" with a "herculean work ethic".
Andrew McDiarmid, 64, was found with serious injuries at his home in Heswall on the Wirral on Monday.
He had served with Merseyside Police for 30 years.
Mr McDiarmid's family said he was "always willing to help anyone in need" and his "kindness was genuine and sincere".
Officers were called to the house on Oldfield Way at 20:45 GMT and Mr McDiarmid was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 21-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene has been detained under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital for assessment.
Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said it was a "tragic time" for the family of Mr McDiarmid, who retired as a detective inspector in intelligence in 2008.
His family said he "truly loved his job and all those he worked with".
"If you have happened to cross Andy in your life, then this loss will be a tragic blow," they added.
"This loss will leave a void in many people's lives. Fill it with love and happiness. It is what he would have wanted."