Hillsborough disaster: Andrew Devine's name engraved on memorial
The name of the 97th Hillsborough disaster victim, who died last year, has been added to Anfield's memorial.
Andrew Devine suffered life-changing injuries in the crush at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final in Sheffield, but survived until his death in July 2021.
A coroner later ruled he was the 97th fatality and unlawfully killed.
Liverpool Football Club said the tribute, which was engraved on Friday, was open to anyone who wished to pay their respects.
Mr Devine was 22-years-old when he went to watch Liverpool take on Nottingham Forest on 15 April 1989 at Sheffield Wednesday's stadium, where the disaster unfolded.
He suffered life-changing injuries in the tragedy.
Mr Devine's name had already been added to the memorial located at the club's Kirkby AXA Training Centre.