Warrington council leader told trial may come 'sooner than you think'

Published
Image source, Warrington Council
Image caption,
Warrington Council leader Russell Bowden will face a trial in January 2023

A council leader accused of election fraud has been told a trial in 2023 may come around "sooner than you think".

Labour's Russell Bowden, 52, denied giving a false statement in nomination papers at Liverpool Crown Court.

The 52-year-old, who became Warrington Borough Council leader in 2018, was given a trial date of 9 January 2023.

Judge Brian Cummings QC told Mr Bowden it "may seem a long way off... but you may just find it comes around sooner than you think".

The Birchwood councillor, who is alleged to have given a false address to a returning officer on 4 April 2021 for use in the election, was bailed until the trial.

