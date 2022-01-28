TikTok's 'Banter Queen' jailed over feud with Chelsey Harwood
- Published
A TikTok celebrity known as "Banter Queen" has been jailed over a feud with a transgender reality TV star.
Elsa Frost, 39, threw paint at Desperate Scousewives star Chelsey Harwood's home and sent her abusive messages.
She pleaded guilty to four counts of sending abusive communications and was jailed for 18 weeks.
Ms Harwood said she was "over the moon" and branded Frost "vile" and a "transphobic bully".
The pair are said to have been involved in an on-going feud and Sefton Magistrates' Court heard that Frost had posted a series of offensive videos on her TikTok account.
Frost, of Whitefield Close in Woodchurch, Wirral, also admitted criminal damage but faced no separate penalty.
Magistrates said her sentence was uplifted due to her targeting of Ms Harwood's gender identity.
Frost, who has attracted more than 20,000 followers on TikTok, was due to stand trial but then admitted the charges.
The court heard she targeted Ms Harwood, who admitted benefit fraud in 2017, between 1 January and 23 February last year.
By sending the abusive messages and damaging her door, Frost was also in breach of a suspended sentence order handed down to her in 2019 for battery, the court was told.
Frost was barred from contacting Ms Harwood, who lives in St Helens, or referring to her on social media for 12 months.
She was also ordered to pay £650 in compensation, as well as a victim surcharge.