Northwich house fire: Woman and teenagers rescued by firefighters
- Published
A woman, two teenagers and their pets have been rescued from a house fire in Cheshire.
Two other males had already managed to escape when firefighters arrived at the home on Mount Pleasant Road in Davenham, Northwich, at 04:45 GMT.
Four people were taken to hospital after inhaling smoke while a dog and some cats were taken to a vets, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
An investigation into the cause of the blaze is now under way.
A police cordon was set up and a neighbouring home was evacuated before the fire was brought under control.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.