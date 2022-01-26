Matthew Hardy: Stalker jailed for harassing women on Instagram
- Published
A stalker who harassed women online by creating fake social media accounts to spread lies about them has been jailed.
Matthew Hardy, 30, would relentlessly message his victims, leaving them in constant fear that they were being watched and what would happen next.
He pleaded guilty to stalking involving fear of violence and harassment after breaching a restraining order.
Hardy, from Northwich, Cheshire, was jailed for nine years at Chester Crown Court.
The court heard Hardy created fake profiles on social media in order to befriend men and women across the UK and he would sometimes pose as friends or family in order to gather information about them that would cause embarrassment.
After gaining the trust of his victims, he would send them messages he knew were a lie in order to create rifts amongst their family, Cheshire Police said.
PC Kevin Anderson described the "emotional distress and turmoil" Hardy inflicted on his victims "while hiding behind his computer screen".
He said the impact had been "immense" and caused some of them to "live in constant fear that they were being watched".
Hardy's victims had lost trust in friends and family and the stalking had even caused the breakdown of long-term relationships, he added.