BBC News

Matthew Hardy: Stalker jailed for harassing women on Instagram

Published
Image source, Cheshire Police
Image caption,
Matthew Hardy admitted targeting the women using social media and messaging apps

A stalker who harassed women online by creating fake social media accounts to spread lies about them has been jailed.

Matthew Hardy, 30, would relentlessly message his victims, leaving them in constant fear that they were being watched and what would happen next.

He pleaded guilty to stalking involving fear of violence and harassment after breaching a restraining order.

Hardy, from Northwich, Cheshire, was jailed for nine years at Chester Crown Court.

The court heard Hardy created fake profiles on social media in order to befriend men and women across the UK and he would sometimes pose as friends or family in order to gather information about them that would cause embarrassment.

After gaining the trust of his victims, he would send them messages he knew were a lie in order to create rifts amongst their family, Cheshire Police said.

PC Kevin Anderson described the "emotional distress and turmoil" Hardy inflicted on his victims "while hiding behind his computer screen".

He said the impact had been "immense" and caused some of them to "live in constant fear that they were being watched".

Hardy's victims had lost trust in friends and family and the stalking had even caused the breakdown of long-term relationships, he added.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics