Liverpool boy, 13, in critical condition after being hit by car
- Published
A boy is in critical condition after being hit by a car.
The 13-year-old was struck shortly before 18:50 GMT on Tuesday on Princess Drive at the junction of Finch Road in Dovecot, Liverpool.
Merseyside Police said he was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in a critical condition.
The driver of the car, a Kia Venga, stopped at the scene and is assisting police. Princess Drive remains closed while police investigate.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.