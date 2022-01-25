Heswall house death: Two held on suspicion of murder
Two people have been held on suspicion of murder after a man found with serious injuries at a house died.
The man, who was in his 60s, was found at a home on Oldfield Way in Heswall, Wirral, at about 20:45 GMT on Monday, Merseyside Police said.
A force spokesman said despite emergency efforts the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man, aged 21, and a 54-year-old woman remain in police custody for questioning.
