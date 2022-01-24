Lucy Letby: Nurse appears in court accused of baby murders
A nurse accused of murdering eight babies on a neonatal unit has appeared in court ahead of her trial.
Lucy Letby, 32, of Hereford, denies murdering five boys and three girls at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.
She also denies attempting to murder five boys and five girls.
Ms Letby, who only spoke to confirm her identity, appeared via videolink at Chester Crown Court from a room at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey.
The hearing dealt with arrangements ahead of the trial at Manchester Crown Court, which is due to start on 4 October and is scheduled to last six months.
Two further pre-trial hearings were set for April and June or July.
Mr Justice Goss remanded Ms Letby into custody until the next hearing.
