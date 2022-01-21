St Helens crash: Father pays tribute to son killed in collision
A man who died after being hit by a car "was a caring young man who was one in a million", his father has said.
Adam Conway, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene on Moss Bank Road, St Helens, shortly after midnight on 12 January.
A 51-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.
In a tribute, Mr Conway's father said his son had the "ability to light up any room he walked into with his bubbly personality and sense of humour".
"Adam was a super intelligent, lovely, polite, caring young man who was one in a million," he added.
"He had a very promising career working at the University of Manchester as an animal technician and his potential was quickly spotted by his bosses with him destined to climb through the ranks to the top."
Mr Conway said his son, who was a father-of-two, "made me proud every day and touched the hearts of so many and will be massively missed".
"He was and still is my world, my everything," he said.
Merseyside Police has urged anyone with information about the crash, which involved a blue Mazda which then drove away, to come forward.