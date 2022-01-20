BBC News

Kirkby railway: Man charged over train derailment

Footage showed debris on the platform at Kirkby station after the March incident

A man has been charged in connection with a train derailing when it hit a buffer stop.

Twelve passengers and two crew members were on board when the train derailed at Kirkby railway station in Merseyside on 13 March.

A 59-year-old man from Liverpool has been charged with endangering safety of people on the railway, British Transport Police said.

He is due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on 8 February.

The train driver was taken to hospital as a precaution but there were no injuries.

