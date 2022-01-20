Kirkby railway: Man charged over train derailment
A man has been charged in connection with a train derailing when it hit a buffer stop.
Twelve passengers and two crew members were on board when the train derailed at Kirkby railway station in Merseyside on 13 March.
A 59-year-old man from Liverpool has been charged with endangering safety of people on the railway, British Transport Police said.
He is due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on 8 February.
The train driver was taken to hospital as a precaution but there were no injuries.
