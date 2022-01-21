Mersey Tunnels fare rise necessary to avoid cuts - mayor
- Published
Increasing the fares for travel through the Mersey Tunnels is "necessary" to avoid service cuts, the region's mayor has said.
The Liverpool City Region Combined Authority is set to approve a 20p rise on the charge on the Queensway and Kingsway tunnels from April.
Cars currently pay £1.80 per journey, while larger vehicles pay £3.60.
Steve Rotheram said the charges were the first price increase in five years and were due to budget pressures.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the Liverpool City Region mayor told a meeting he had taken "difficult decisions" to balance the budget, but the raises in tunnel tolls and a 2% increase to the transport levy represented the "tip of the iceberg" in ensuring future sustainability.
He said the transport levy was necessary if the authority was to create a "modal shift" and move towards a London-style transport network, adding that future investment was needed to further such a target.
He said that all alternative options had been considered, including service cuts, which he said was "unpalatable".
Mr Rotheram added that the tunnels were "major structural assets" for the authority and it was essential they were preserved for future generations.
He added that the Covid-19 pandemic had "wreaked havoc" on the body's financial forecasts, but financial pressures would still have needed to be addressed regardless.
John Fogarty, the authority's executive director of corporate services, said it was "not possible or sustainable" to maintain the current fare levels at the tunnels.
The draft budget will go before the authority later.