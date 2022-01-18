Wirral Council's crackdown plan for Bromborough anti-social road racers
Large groups have been gathering to watch drivers and motorbike riders hold dangerous races on public roads, a council has said.
Residents and local businesses have complained about anti-social behaviour and there have been reports of damage around Riverview Road in Bromborough on the Wirral.
Wirral Council said it wanted to crack down on the anti-social road racers.
The council has proposed a Public Spaces Protection Order for the area.
The order would have maximum fines of £1,000 or £100 fixed penalty notices.
Public Spaces Protection Orders are put in place to stop anti-social behaviour in public spaces, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The council said it would consult residents and businesses over the plan.
