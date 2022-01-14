Cheshire crash: Man jailed for causing death of motorcyclist
- Published
A man who killed a motorcyclist when he hit him with his car has been jailed.
Hayden-Lee Gibson, 23, was overtaking a car when he crashed into Chris Rimell's motorbike on Parkgate Road, Saughall, Cheshire, in November 2020, Cheshire Police said.
The 48-year-old rider was seriously injured and died later in Aintree Hospital.
Gibson was jailed for two years after admitting causing death by dangerous driving at Chester Crown Court.
Police said Gibson, of Cedar Grove, Chester, suffered minor injuries in the crash at about 18:00 GMT on 23 November 2020.
Mr Rimell was riding his motorbike in the opposite lane when Gibson crashed into him while trying to overtake.
Gibson was charged in September 2021 with causing death by dangerous driving and pleaded guilty on 3 December.
He has also been banned from driving for three years and will be required to complete an extended re-test.
PC Liz Thompson said: "This was a tragic but entirely preventable collision.
"It is an example of why it is essential motorists should not overtake unless it is completely safe to do so.
"Chris would still be here enjoying life with his wife Petra and his family if the driver had adhered to this."