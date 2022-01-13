Liverpool ferry terminal renamed in Gerry Marsden tribute
The daughter of Gerry Marsden has said renaming Liverpool's ferry terminal in a tribute to her father has shown the "outpouring of affection" for him.
The Gerry and the Pacemakers frontman, who wrote the hit Ferry Cross the Mersey, died last January, aged 78.
The Pier Head Mersey Ferry Terminal is to become The Liverpool Gerry Marsden Ferry Terminal.
Vicky Marsden said her family was "completely overwhelmed" by "such an honour".
"All dad wanted to do was to make his family proud and he always had that, but also make his home town and the region proud of him.
"The last year has really proved to us how important he was to people in the region," she said.
The renaming was "such and honour", she said, adding: "There's been such an outpouring of affection and love for him."
Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram unveiled plans for the renaming in October last year with over 1,000 people responding to a public consultation.
It is set to be ratified at a meeting later and the new name will be commemorated in a renaming ceremony later this year.
In 1962, Beatles manager Brian Epstein signed up Gerry and the Pacemakers and, a year later, they became the first band to have their first three songs top the charts - How Do You Do It, I Like It and You'll Never Walk Alone.
Their version of You'll Never Walk Alone became a football terrace anthem for Marsden's hometown club of Liverpool.
He was appointed MBE in 2003 for services to charity after supporting victims of the Hillsborough disaster.