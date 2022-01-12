Road safety campaign mum Pauline Fielding receives MBE
A campaigning mum who fought to lower the speed limit on a road where her son was killed has received an MBE.
Pauline Fielding, 76, from Heswall, Wirral, was presented with the honour by the Duke of Cambridge at Windsor Castle for her services to road safety.
Her campaigning began when her eldest son Andrew, 18, died in a crash while travelling to a football match in 1994.
Mrs Fielding is a trustee of road safety pressure group Road Peace and serves as its North West coordinator.
Her award was announced in December 2020 but the ceremony was delayed due to the Covid pandemic.
Mother-of-three Mrs Fielding organises two annual services for road death victims in Liverpool, including one at the Anglican Cathedral on the anniversary of the death of Diana Princess of Wales.
"It was wonderful to receive it from the Duke of Cambridge, he had such empathy," she said.
"I never expected anything like this when I began my campaign - I hope this honour can help raise awareness of road safety issues," she added.
Mrs Fielding dedicated the award to Andrew, who swerved to avoid a car that cut across him on the A540 Chester High Road in Neston, Wirral.
The driver drove away and has never been traced.
Mrs Fielding succeeded in getting the speed limit on the road cut from 60mph to 40mph.
In 2019 the retired teacher formed the Action54Zero group, campaigning for safety improvements along the A540.