Liverpool foster mum to 144 children 'loves making a difference'
A mother who has fostered 144 youngsters has told how she loves having the opportunity to "make a difference to children's lives".
Mandy, who is the third generation of foster carers in her family, began fostering in Liverpool with her husband Joe, 67, in 2000.
After growing up with foster brothers and sisters herself, she said it was "something I always wanted to do".
It was so rewarding to help children and "watch them flourish", she added.
The 62-year-old told BBC North West Tonight the couple had fostered 144 children, including 16 parent and child placements.
She said her grandmother and parents had fostered and when the couple had their son they wanted him to grow up sharing the house with lots of children.
'Massive impact'
Mandy said they signed up with the local authority and the National Fostering Group in 2000 then never looked back.
She said she had "wonderful memories" from caring for youngsters and have kept in touch with many of them.
Seeing them go on "to make good lives for themselves" makes it worthwhile, she said.
She urged others to take up fostering, saying it can have a "massive impact" particularly for children who come from "chaotic backgrounds".
One foster child returned to live with the couple before she went to university and Mandy has just made her wedding cake.
Mandy said she was also a birthing partner for another foster child and was honoured to be the first person to hold her newborn baby.
"We love that fostering has given us the opportunity to help make a difference to so many lives," she said.