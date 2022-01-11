BBC News

Murder arrest after man's body found at Wirral house

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
The man's body was found by officers in a house on New Ferry Road

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found at a house, police have said.

Merseyside Police said officers found the body of a man in his 40s at a house on New Ferry Road in Wirral at about 01:30 GMT.

A force spokesman said a 59-year-old man was taken to a police station and was being held for questioning.

Appealing for information, he added that a second scene was also being investigated in Egerton Park.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics