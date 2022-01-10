Covid: Merseyrail services reduced due to staff absences
- Published
Rail services in Merseyside are being reduced in an attempt to cope with the effect that the Omicron variant of Covid has had on staffing levels.
Merseyrail said all lines will change to a 30-minute service from 17 January until further notice.
The operator hopes to avoid last-minute cancellations and give passengers time to adjust their travel plans.
Up to 16 January there will be pre-planned cancellations in place on the Merseyrail network.
Merseyrail's managing director, Andy Heath, said: "Our staff have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to ensure that we can provide a safe and reliable service.
"However, as is the case on other parts of the UK rail network, the Omicron variant has significantly increased the number of front-line staff being absent from work.
"This means that we need to reduce the number of trains we run to ensure that our services remain reliable."
Customers are advised to check the train operator's website and social media feeds before they travel.