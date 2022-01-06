Pair wanted over St Helens homophobic attack in street
- Published
A man and a woman are wanted by police after an "utterly abhorrent" homophobic attack on two people who were waiting for a taxi.
Police said the two suspects made homophobic slurs towards two men holding hands in North Road, St Helen, at 02:00 GMT on 19 December.
When a woman came forward to challenge them, they attacked her and one of the men, punching and kicking them.
The victims suffered minor injuries after the incident, near Hamma gym.
The two suspects are described as aged in their late 20s and white. The woman was short with long blonde hair and the man was about 5ft 9in.
Det Insp Yoseph Al-Ramadhan, of Merseyside Police, said: "It is utterly abhorrent that these people were subjected to verbal and physical abuse simply because of their sexual orientation and we simply will not tolerate people being targeted in this way."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force.