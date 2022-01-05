Anthony Lavender death: Tributes paid to man in murder probe
A family has paid tribute to their "beloved uncle and brother" on what would have been his 80th birthday after he died at a house in Liverpool.
Anthony Lavender, 79, suffered a head injury at a property in Woodhall Road, Old Swan, on 29 December and died at the scene.
Relatives described him as a "generous man who lived his life to the full".
His son David Lavender, 37, of Woodhall Road, has been charged with murder and has been remanded in custody.
In a statement, the family said: "Tony, our beloved brother and uncle, should have celebrated his 80th birthday today, but tragically, it was not to be.
"Tony was a kind and generous man who lived his life to the full and will be missed by all those who knew him."
