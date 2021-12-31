New Year Honours: Volunteer honoured for services to Jewish community
A youth worker who set up a helpline for those in need during the coronavirus pandemic has been recognised in the New Year Honours.
Zarah Alia Ross, 45, said she was "thrilled and excited" after being awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for her services to young people and the Jewish community in Liverpool.
Special constable Donald Elliott and librarian Lesley Davies were also given BEMs for their work in Merseyside.
Mr Elliott said it was "unbelievable".
Ms Ross organised a united effort by the rabbis and congregations of all four synagogues in the Liverpool along with Merseyside Jewish Community Care for the first time.
She said she was "blown away" by news of the award.
'Quite astonished'
Mr Elliott, a special constable at Merseyside Police, has been recognised for services to policing and the community in Wirral.
Since 1982, the 66-year-old has provided more than 25,000 hours policing the communities of Merseyside, equivalent to 15 years as a full-time officer.
"To be given this accolade for something that I love, get so much out of and I am passionate about is an unbelievable experience," he said.
Ms Davies, who co-ordinates about 160 library volunteers at Sefton Library Service, has been recognised for services to public libraries and the community.
The 58-year-old was instrumental in ensuring all library staff were trained as Dementia Friends and she has worked closely with Sefton's Alzheimer's Society over the years.
Others to be honoured include Betty Mather, 88, who started volunteering at St Helen's Citizens Advice Bureau immediately after retiring and is the longest serving member of the branch.
Ms Mather, who has now volunteered for 36 years, has been awarded a BEM for services to the community in St Helens.
"I am quite astonished by it. It's totally out of the blue," she told the BBC.
Ms Mather is also a volunteer at Willowbrook Hospice, the St Helen's branch of Barnardo's and St Julies Church in Eccleston.
Veteran politician Frank Field, 79, who served as an MP for 40 years, has been made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour.
The crossbench peer, who in October revealed he was terminally ill, said it was a "terrific privilege" to receive this acknowledgement,
Lord Field of Birkenhead said: "Following the work I've done it's a lovely thought from which to conclude this year."
Olympic champion Freya Anderson, who won a gold medal at Tokyo 2020, was appointed MBE for services to swimming.
Professor Louise Clare Kenny, from University of Liverpool, was appointed CBE for services to research in the NHS.
Simon Harding, 66, who has helped save the sight of millions of people, has been appointed MBE for services to the prevention of blindness
The Chair Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology at University of Liverpool was instrumental in developing many research projects and new medical services and played a vital role in establishing the first diabetic eye screening programme in the UK.
Others recipients to be appointed MBE include Jon Stewart, forensic operations manager at Merseyside Police, for his work in crime scene investigations for more than 30 years.