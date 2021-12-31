Liverpool man completes 365-day charity running challenge
A man who ran a minimum of 5k every day this year says it has been "a hell of a journey" as he completes his 365th run.
David Fitzgerald - known as the Scouse runner - has been raising money to increase awareness around knife crime.
The 37-year-old from Liverpool, who has raised more than £5,500, said he had run in "every type of weather you can think of - snow, rain, storms".
But he said the highlight was running with his hero - former Liverpool and England footballer Jamie Carragher.
Mr Fitzgerald set himself the 12-month challenge after becoming involved in the ADAM foundation.
It was set up in 2018 by the family of 29-year-old Adam Ellison, who was stabbed to death following a row with people on a motorbike in Merseyside.
Mr Fitzgerald, who also ran some 10k and half marathons, is also raising money for Cancer Research UK after they helped his dad and aunt.
"It's been amazing, but there's still more to do, because [knife crime] is still happening in cities around the country, so there's still a lot of work to do," he said.
He said his plan for New Year's Day was to "either rest on the couch all day, or keep going, and try and get to 500 or 1,000 [consecutive days running]".
Trainee supermarket manager Mr Ellison had been on a night out with three cousins and a friend when he was attacked on 4 November 2017.
A man and a boy were arrested on suspicion of murder shortly afterwards but no-one has been charged.
Mr Ellison's mother, Joyce Ellison, said the family was "so proud" of Mr Fitzgerald.
"It really is wonderful," she said.
"He's run in all weathers, and he's been ill as well, he's still gone out."
In August, a reward of £24,000 was offered for information to help find Mr Ellison's killer.
A £10,000 reward was offered by police in 2020 but it was increased after a "community donation".