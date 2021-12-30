Liverpool murder arrest after man, 79, found dead
- Published
A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering an elderly man found dead at a house.
The 79-year-old was discovered collapsed at the home in Woodhall Road, Old Swan, Liverpool, on Wednesday night.
Merseyside Police said there were reports of a domestic incident at about 23:50 GMT.
A spokesman said a post-mortem examination would take place and the investigation was continuing.
Paramedics tried to resuscitate the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.
Det Ch Insp Lee Wilkinson said: "I would appeal to anyone who was in the area who saw or heard anything suspicious to contact to us as they may have information which is vital to our investigation."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.