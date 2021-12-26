Tinsel Tracy: Runner completes Christmas Day ultramarathon
- Published
A woman has completed a six-hour ultramarathon on Christmas Day to raise money for a children's hospital.
Tracy Halligan said she was "running miles for children's smiles" after finishing the 50km (31-mile) run.
Also known as Tinsel Tracy, the endurance athlete has already run 4,000 miles this year and has raised thousands of pounds for charities since she began running 12 years ago.
Her latest run was for Liverpool's Alder Hey Children's Hospital.
"My family think I'm nuts but they love the reasons why I do it," the 51-year-old, who lives in Warrington in Cheshire, has previously said.
"It can be a hard time [of year] especially for children in hospital."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.