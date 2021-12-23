Ava White: Funeral takes place for stabbed schoolgirl in Liverpool
A funeral is taking place for a 12-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in Liverpool.
Ava White was out with friends in the city centre when she was attacked on 25 November, shortly after the city's Christmas lights switch-on.
She was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital where she died from a stab wound to her neck, a coroner said.
A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with her murder and possessing a blade.
The funeral service is being held at Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral.
Following Ava's death, her father Robert Martin said the family were "completely devastated and heartbroken".
Her headteacher at the city's Notre Dame Catholic College described her as "an incredibly popular girl with a fantastic group of friends".
At the scene
Philip Munns, BBC Radio Merseyside
The whole of Liverpool will be standing side by side and thinking of Ava and her family on this most difficult of days for them.
Her family have asked people not to wear black so there are plenty of colours and lots of T-shirts and custom-made hoodies with Ava's face and name on.
The feeling in the hours and days after her death was one of shock and devastation, to have a young girl killed on a night when celebrations were happening.
Last month, hundreds of people attended a vigil on Church Street, near where Ava died.
A minute's applause was held at the Merseyside derby, with Everton and Liverpool fans unfurling a banner with the message "No more knives in our city".