Stephanie Davis: Stalker issued arrest warrant over court no-show
A man who stalked former Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Davis has been issued with an arrest warrant after he failed to turn up to court.
Alex Boston, 44, subjected Ms Davis to a "frightening and distressing campaign" of obsessive stalking, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
Boston had pleaded guilty to stalking but failed to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court for sentencing.
The district judge issued a warrant to arrest and bring Mr Boston to court.
Boston bombarded Ms Davis with social media messages and letters, and also visited her home.
The CPS previously said the 28-year-old actress suffered panic attacks and had to move out of her home as a result of the "frightening and distressing campaign of obsessive and unwanted contact".
Boston, of no fixed address, was identified through his Instagram account and fingerprint evidence on the letters, the CPS said.
When his former address in Moreton, Wirral, was searched, more letters intended for Ms Davis were found.
He pleaded guilty to an offence of stalking involving serious alarm and distress between 2020 and 2021.
District Judge Paul Healey issued a warrant without bail for the defendant's arrest after his non-appearance for the sentencing hearing .
Ms Davis, 28, played Sinead O'Connor in the Channel 4 soap from 2010 to 2019 and appeared on the BBC talent search Over the Rainbow.
She also appeared in Celebrity Big Brother in 2016.