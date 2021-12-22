Julie Morris: Wigan deputy head teacher admits child sexual abuse
A primary school deputy head teacher has pleaded guilty to 18 child sexual abuse offences, including two rapes.
Julie Morris, 44, the safeguarding lead at a school in Wigan, and partner David Morris filmed themselves abusing and raping a girl under the age of 13.
Her 52-year-old partner, of St Helens, admitted 34 offences at a previous hearing.
Liverpool Crown Court heard the videos showed the teacher giggling as the abuse took place.
Julie Morris, of Hindley, worked at St George's Central C of E Primary School in Wigan but the charges are not related to her employment.
Prosecutor John Wyn Williams said the couple met on dating app Plenty of Fish in 2016 after both had separated from their partners and the relationship "quickly became intensely sexual".
"The communication between them became graphic and depraved which led to some of their sexual fantasies becoming a reality," he said.
'Evade police'
Mr Wyn Williams said the couple's "sordid secret" was revealed when police found a conversation about sexual abuse of children involving David Morris in a phone seized during a search warrant.
He was arrested but cautioned and released and a number of devices were seized, which showed the recordings of rape and sexual abuse, the court heard.
Mr Wyn Williams said both defendants were arrested the following day as they appeared to be trying to evade police.
"They were on their way to the Lake District in a camper van with £10,000 in their possession," he said.
As well as videos and images on David Morris's phone, officers trawled through 175,000 pages of messages between the couple, revealing sexually explicit communications.
The pair also set up a group chat with the victim in which they would use to talk about how they would abuse her, the court heard.
They are due to be sentenced later.
The charges:
Julie Morris admitted two counts of rape, nine of inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity and two of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.
She also admitted three counts of taking indecent images of a child, one of engaging in sexual communication with a child and one of possessing indecent images of a child.
David Morris admitted seven counts of rape, 13 counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, and two counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.
He also pleaded guilty to taking indecent images, of categories A, B and C, possessing and distributing indecent images and two counts of engaging in sexual communications with a child.
He also admitted three counts of voyeurism, possession of an extreme pornographic image and possession of a prohibited image of a child.