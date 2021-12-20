Trafford Park crash: Cyclist dies in car collision
A cyclist has been killed in a crash with a car.
The man was taken to hospital after the crash involving a silver VW Golf in Centenary Bridge, Trafford Park, Greater Manchester, at about 00:45 GMT.
The cyclist, who was aged in his 60s, died in hospital a short time later, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, assisted officers at the scene. The police force said there had not been no arrests.
Det Con Emma Kennedy, of GMP, said a full investigation into the "very tragic" incident has been launched and enquiries were "ongoing".
She urged the female passenger in the silver VW Golf who left prior to police arrival to contact the force as well as anyone else with information or who may have dashcam footage from the area between 00:30 and 00:50.