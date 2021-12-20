Huyton stabbing: Woman arrested after man killed
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender after a man was fatally stabbed.
The man was attacked in Princess Drive, Huyton, at about 06:30 GMT on Sunday. He later died in hospital, police said.
His identity has not yet been released and a post-mortem examination is due to establish how he died.
The 20-year-old woman remains in custody and detectives have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Det Insp Steven O'Neill said: "Any information, no matter how small, may prove vital to our investigation."
