Huyton stabbing: Woman arrested after man killed

Published
The man was attacked in Princess Drive in the early hours of Sunday

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender after a man was fatally stabbed.

The man was attacked in Princess Drive, Huyton, at about 06:30 GMT on Sunday. He later died in hospital, police said.

His identity has not yet been released and a post-mortem examination is due to establish how he died.

The 20-year-old woman remains in custody and detectives have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Det Insp Steven O'Neill said: "Any information, no matter how small, may prove vital to our investigation."

