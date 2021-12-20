BBC News

West Derby: Three murder arrests after man's body found at flat

The body of the man, who was in his 40s, was found at house on Feltwood Close

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found at a flat by police.

Merseyside Police said officers discovered the body of a man in his 40s after being called to Feltwood Close in West Derby, Liverpool, at about 05:30 GMT on Sunday.

Two men, aged 30 and 26, and a 20-year-old woman from Liverpool were arrested and remain in police custody.

The force said the death was not linked to a fatal stabbing nearby on Sunday.

A man died after being stabbed in the chest on Princess Drive in Huyton, which lies about half a mile from Feltwood Close, at about 06:30.

