West Derby: Three murder arrests after man's body found at flat
- Published
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found at a flat by police.
Merseyside Police said officers discovered the body of a man in his 40s after being called to Feltwood Close in West Derby, Liverpool, at about 05:30 GMT on Sunday.
Two men, aged 30 and 26, and a 20-year-old woman from Liverpool were arrested and remain in police custody.
The force said the death was not linked to a fatal stabbing nearby on Sunday.
A man died after being stabbed in the chest on Princess Drive in Huyton, which lies about half a mile from Feltwood Close, at about 06:30.
