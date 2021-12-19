Huyton fatal stabbing: Murder inquiry launched
- Published
A man has died after being stabbed in the chest, police have said.
Merseyside Police said the victim was attacked in Princess Drive, Huyton at about 06:30 GMT.
He was taken to hospital where he later died.
Det Supt Stephen Reardon said police had launched a murder investigation, adding: "We're currently in the very early stages however it is vital that anyone with information that could assist our enquiries gets in touch."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.