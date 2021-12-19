BBC News

Huyton fatal stabbing: Murder inquiry launched

The victim was attacked in Princess Drive

A man has died after being stabbed in the chest, police have said.

Merseyside Police said the victim was attacked in Princess Drive, Huyton at about 06:30 GMT.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Det Supt Stephen Reardon said police had launched a murder investigation, adding: "We're currently in the very early stages however it is vital that anyone with information that could assist our enquiries gets in touch."

