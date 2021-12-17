Speedo Mick finishes 2,500 mile charity walk in Liverpool
- Published
Charity fundraiser Speedo Mick has completed a 2,500 mile (4,023 km) trek across the UK and Ireland in snow, wind and rain, wearing only swimming trunks.
Michael Cullen celebrated his 57th birthday by crossing a finish line at Liverpool's Pier Head.
The five-month Giving Back Tour has raised almost £180,000 for charities which support homelessness, mental health and disadvantaged young people.
The Everton fan said he was "ready to lie down for about three months".
He said the support he received along the way had been "phenomenal", adding: "I was amazed that a lot of people, even in the Outer Hebrides, have heard about my exploits in my knickers."
'Stay grateful'
On the trek Mr Cullen also visited charities to hand out some of the money he had already raised in his trunks and help those whose fundraising has been affected by the pandemic.
At the finish line Mr Cullen was greeted by former Everton player Ian Snodin and cheering supporters and admitted: "I honestly don't think I'd have been able to carry on much longer."
Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher also showed his support, joining in for a stretch of the walk earlier.
Speaking of his own struggles with mental health, Mr Cullen said: "This is amazing for me because I'm always intrinsically linked to the lost soul I was over 19 years ago.
"That feeling is always there with me so I stay grateful for my life.
"I just love my life, I'm living my best life now."
He said he would be spending Christmas with his family and had no plan for further challenges but added: "You never know, because the knickers call me."